Samsung Collaborates with Thom Browne for Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6

Viki Stavropulu

Sep 7, 2023
Samsung Collaborates with Thom Browne for Special Edition Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a special edition of its latest book-style foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition, in collaboration with Thom Browne. This limited edition smartphone offers a unique design and high-end features in addition to new accessories. The exterior of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition showcases Thom Browne’s signature design elements, such as black pebble leather, grosgrain details, and the iconic Red, White, and Blue stripes. The smartphone also comes with two leather pouch cases and a special edition S Pen.

Continuing the collaboration, Samsung has extended the Thom Browne Edition to the Galaxy Watch 6 as well. The Galaxy Watch 6 Thom Browne Edition features a gold-tone body with the Thom Browne logo engraved on the side, complemented by a special watch face. The watch comes with two leather straps, one in black pebble leather and the other in Red, White, and Blue striped leather. Additionally, the buckle of the watch and the accessories, such as the travel adapter and the watch charger, also feature the signature Thom Browne colors.

Not only do the products receive special treatment, but the packaging of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 Thom Browne Edition is also unique. It comes in the iconic Thom Browne briefcase, adding an extra touch of sophistication.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Watch 6 Thom Browne Edition will be available for purchase starting September 12 in select markets, including Korea.

By Viki Stavropulu

