Resident Evil 4 Remake Steam-də endirimli qiymətə sahibdir

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 7, 2023
The highly anticipated Resident Evil 4 remake has received a price cut on Steam, making it more accessible for fans of the classic horror game. Released earlier this year on console and PC, this remixed version of the 2005 game has been praised for its preservation of the original while adding exciting new action.

Fanatical is currently offering savings on both the standard and deluxe editions of Resident Evil 4. The Deluxe Edition, priced at £49.28, includes a bonus DLC pack featuring costume variations for the main character, Leon S Kennedy, and additional weapons. The pack also includes a sunglasses accessory for Leon and an expansion treasure map to enhance gameplay.

The Standard Edition, priced at £42.99, offers the remade base game, which still provides a massive and immersive campaign. Players take on the role of Leon S Kennedy, a US government agent fighting through a Spanish village plagued by a mysterious outbreak.

Both editions of the Resident Evil 4 remake have garnered positive reviews for their faithful recreation of the original game’s memorable sequences, such as the intense Water Room battle, encounters with formidable enemies like the chainsaw-wielding Dr. Salvador, and confrontations with Leon’s old army commander, Krauser.

With Halloween just around the corner, now is an opportune time to dive into the world of Resident Evil 4 and experience the horror and excitement that made the game a classic. Don’t miss out on this discounted offer to immerse yourself in this thrilling survival horror game.

By Qabriel Bota

