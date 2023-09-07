Şəhər həyatı

Sep 7, 2023
Yeni Nintendo Switch 2 Konsolunun təqdim olunacağı barədə şayiələr var

According to recent reports, Nintendo has been secretly showcasing its new gaming console, the Nintendo Switch 2. This successor to the popular Nintendo Switch was demonstrated to developers using a special version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild at Gamescom 2023. While details are scarce about the exact features and improvements of the Switch 2, sources have confirmed that it was also tested with the Unreal Engine 5 Matrix Awakens tech demo and had Nvidia’s DLSS upscaling technology with some sort of ray-tracing capability.

Nintendo, known for prioritizing unique gameplay experiences over cutting-edge hardware specifications, has managed to sell an impressive 125 million units of the original Switch. However, with the recent rise of portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally, consumers have shown that they also desire high performance in a portable package.

Although Nintendo had previously stated that they would not be announcing a Switch 2 or any hardware refresh before March 2024, rumors suggest that the new console could be released sometime next year. However, it is speculated that Nintendo may opt for a holiday season launch to avoid potential console shortages.

With this rumored release on the horizon, fans of the Nintendo Switch can look forward to an upgraded gaming experience with the Switch 2. While specific details are still under wraps, the Switch 2 is expected to offer more powerful hardware, potentially allowing for enhanced graphics, smoother framerates, and improved performance overall.

By Qabriel Bota

