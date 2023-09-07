Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

PayPal kredit və debet kartları üçün Apple Pay dəstəyini təqdim edir

Sep 7, 2023
PayPal kredit və debet kartları üçün Apple Pay dəstəyini təqdim edir

PayPal has finally brought Apple Pay support to its credit and debit cards. This move, which was initially announced last year, is part of PayPal’s efforts to expand its adoption of Apple Pay. Users with PayPal-branded cards can now add their cards to the Apple Wallet app.

Most other banks and card issuers have been supporting Apple Pay for years, making this integration long overdue for PayPal. To add their PayPal credit or debit card to Apple Wallet, users can either look for a new banner on the PayPal app’s homepage that says “Pay with your iPhone” or go directly to Apple Wallet and tap the “+” icon to add the card.

It is not yet confirmed whether Venmo, which is owned by PayPal, will also be adding Apple Pay support for its branded cards alongside this launch. Regardless, this new integration between PayPal and Apple Pay offers added convenience and flexibility for PayPal users who prefer to make contactless payments using their iPhones.

By introducing Apple Pay support, PayPal is keeping up with the latest trends in mobile payment technology and meeting the demands of its users who rely on Apple Pay for secure, convenient transactions. This move will likely expand PayPal’s reach and attract more customers who prefer using Apple Pay as their primary payment method.

