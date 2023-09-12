Panasonic Lumix G9 II təqdim etdi: Micro Four Thirds kameraları üçün oyun dəyişdirici

Panasonic has recently announced the release of the Lumix G9 II, a Micro Four Thirds camera that introduces hybrid phase-detect autofocus, making it a significant upgrade from its predecessor, the G9. With a new 25.2-megapixel (MP) sensor and impressive features such as 60 fps burst speeds, 5.7K and 4K 60p ProRes video, USB-C SSD recording, and 8 stops of optical image stabilization, the Lumix G9 II is set to become Panasonic’s top Micro Four Thirds camera for a wide range of users, including wildlife photographers and content creators.

The standout feature of the Lumix G9 II is its 25.2-megapixel dual native ISO sensor. By incorporating hybrid phase-detect autofocus with 779 points and Panasonic’s AI subject tracking, this camera offers faster and more accurate tracking abilities, particularly in challenging lighting conditions. It can detect and track not only faces and eyes but also human bodies, animal eyes, cars, and motorcycles.

The Lumix G9 II promises blackout-free burst speeds of 60 fps with continuous autofocus and the electronic shutter, or 10 fps in mechanical mode. Additionally, its buffer allows for approximately 160 RAW+JPG images to be captured before the shooting speed is affected. For photographers who need to capture decisive moments, the camera offers a pre-burst shooting function with variable settings, ensuring that no moment is missed.

Building on the success of the GH6, Panasonic has incorporated the “Dynamic Range Boost” function into the G9 II. This HDR photo mode combines low and high ISO images, resulting in a composite photo with low noise and high saturation. The camera also boasts Panasonic’s handheld high-resolution mode, which combines multiple images to create a 100MP JPEG photo with exceptional detail.

With advanced 8-stop optical image stabilization (OIS) and support for shooting in various conditions, the Lumix G9 II provides unparalleled stability and correction. It features a weather-resistant design, an 8-direction joystick, and a fully articulating LCD display, making it suitable for vloggers and self-shooters. Additionally, the camera offers microphone/headphone ports, a full-sized HDMI port, and optional camera grip compatibility.

Panasonic has not overlooked the Lumix G9 II’s video capabilities. The inclusion of hybrid phase-detect autofocus significantly enhances its video performance. The camera can shoot 4:2:0 10-bit 17:9 5.7K video at up to 60 fps and 10-bit 4K video at up to 120p. It supports various video formats, including MP4 and Apple ProRes, and allows for V-Log/V-Gamut shooting with 13+ stops of dynamic range.

The Lumix G9 II will be available in the US in early November at a price of $1,900, positioning it as Panasonic’s most powerful Micro Four Thirds mirrorless camera for both photography and videography. Alongside the camera, Panasonic has announced the Leica DG 100-400mm f/4-6.3 II Power OIS lens, ideal for wildlife and macro photography, and the Leica DG 35-100mm f/2.8 lens. These additions further enhance the capabilities of the Lumix G9 II.

In conclusion, the Lumix G9 II introduces groundbreaking features to the Micro Four Thirds camera market. From its dual native ISO sensor and advanced autofocus capabilities to its exceptional image stabilization and robust video performance, this camera represents Panasonic’s commitment to meeting the needs of professional photographers and videographers.

Təriflər:

1. Micro Four Thirds: A mirrorless camera system with a sensor size of approximately 18 x 13.5 mm, developed by Olympus and Panasonic.

2. Autofocus: A camera feature that automatically adjusts the focus of the lens to ensure sharp and clear images.

3. Phase-detect autofocus (PDAF): A type of autofocus that uses phase-detection sensors to quickly determine the correct focus position.

4. 25.2-megapixel sensor/dual native ISO sensor: The image sensor in the camera that captures a 25.2-megapixel resolution and has dual native ISO capabilities, allowing for enhanced low-light performance without significant noise.

5. Burst speeds: The rapid continuous shooting capability of a camera, measured in frames per second.

6. ProRes: A video codec developed by Apple that offers high-quality video compression.

7. Optical image stabilization (OIS): A feature that compensates for camera shake, resulting in sharper images.

8. 8-direction joystick: A control input on the camera that allows for easy navigation and selection of settings.

9. V-Log/V-Gamut: A logarithmic shooting profile and color gamut that provides a wider dynamic range and color space for video shooting.

10. LUTs: Look-up tables that adjust the color grading and appearance of video footage.

11. HDMI: High-Definition Multimedia Interface, a digital audio/video interface used for connecting devices such as cameras to external displays or recorders.

12. Fan and dedicated cooling design: A cooling system, usually in the form of a fan, implemented in cameras to prevent overheating during extended video recordings.

13. SSD: Solid-State Drive, a storage device that uses flash memory to store data.

Mənbə:

– Panasonic Lumix G9 II press release