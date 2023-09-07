AI və BCI əsrində rəqəmsal məxfiliyin təmin edilməsi

Digital natives, or those who have grown up with the internet, are at risk of privacy threats due to their acceptance and sharing of personal information online. The European Union has taken steps to protect individual user rights and prevent harmful content from spreading across the web with the Digital Services Act. In the US, students must be cautious with their use of technology and defend their digital liberties.

To protect their privacy, students should avoid using full names or addresses on social media, adjust privacy settings on apps and online platforms, secure devices with updates, and use malware software. While AI has the power to bring about positive change, it has also entered the private lives of many digital natives, from school assignments using AI-powered tools to conversations with AI assistants like Snapchat’s My AI.

Privacy concerns have been present since the beginning of the internet. The Cypherpunks, a group advocating for digital privacy, recognized the importance of safeguarding user information in the early days of the internet. Recent incidents, such as Snapchat’s AI posting without user consent and TikTok accessing personal data even after the app is deleted, highlight the significance of these concerns.

Many users, particularly younger generations, do not read the terms and conditions agreements before using technology. However, these agreements often dictate how user data is collected and used. With technology becoming more complex and invasive, it is crucial for users to be aware of the risks associated with sharing personal data.

Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) pose extraordinary risks to privacy. Consumer neurotech devices are being sold worldwide to track brain activity, raising concerns about the sensitive nature of brain data. Companies that collect this data often sell it for profit, posing a threat to user privacy and autonomy.

In this rapidly evolving technological landscape, university students, such as those at USF, should prioritize digital safety. By practicing vigilant online habits, protecting personal information, and questioning the platforms they engage with, students can navigate new technology with awareness and security. Password managers, two-factor authentication, browser extensions, and antivirus software are some tools recommended for ensuring digital privacy.

As the era of AI and BCI approaches, it is essential for digital natives to be prepared and informed. Proactive measures must be taken to safeguard personal privacy in the face of increasing technological intrusions.

