OpenAI to Hold Its First Developer Conference in November

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 7, 2023
OpenAI, the organization backed by Microsoft, has announced that it will be hosting its first-ever Developer conference on November 6 in San Francisco. The event, called OpenAI DevDay, will bring together hundreds of developers from around the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to get a sneak peek at the new tools that OpenAI is currently building, as well as attend sessions with technical staff.

According to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, the conference aims to showcase the organization’s latest work and enable developers to build new things. OpenAI has been continuously updating its application programming interface (API) to include the most advanced models, making it easier for developers to integrate cutting-edge AI into their projects. Their API currently includes models such as GPT-4, GPT-3.5, Dall-E, and Whisper AI, which are being used by over 2 million developers worldwide for various use cases.

While OpenAI DevDay will primarily be an in-person event, the keynote and other parts of the conference will be livestreamed for remote attendees. Developer registration for the event will open in the coming weeks, and the number of participants is expected to be limited to a few hundred.

This announcement from OpenAI reflects the organization’s commitment to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among developers. By hosting their first Developer conference, OpenAI aims to provide a platform for developers to connect, learn from each other, and gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in AI technology.

Mənbə:
– OpenAI to Hold First Developer Conference “OpenAI DevDay” in November, Live Mint

