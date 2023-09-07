Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Əlaqələri Necə Oynamaq olar: New York Times-dan Çətin Puzzle Oyunu

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 7, 2023
Əlaqələri Necə Oynamaq olar: New York Times-dan Çətin Puzzle Oyunu

Connections is a puzzle game developed by the New York Times that challenges players to categorize a group of 16 words into four secret groups. The objective is to identify the connections that link the words and organize them accordingly. Each puzzle resets at midnight and offers a varying level of difficulty.

To play Connections, you are presented with a grid containing 16 words. Your task is to arrange these words into four sets of four by identifying the common themes that connect them. The themes can be anything from titles of video game franchises to names of chain restaurants or shades of red.

While some words may seem like they could fit multiple themes, there is only one correct answer for each group. You have the option to shuffle the grid and rearrange the words to help visualize the potential connections.

Each group in the grid is color-coded, with the yellow group being the easiest to figure out, followed by the green, blue, and purple groups. Once you have identified a set of four words that you believe belong together, you can submit your answer. If correct, the four words will be removed from the grid, and the theme connecting them will be revealed. However, guessing incorrectly will count as a mistake, and you only have four mistakes available before the game ends.

If you need some hints to solve today’s Connections puzzle, the New York Times offers assistance by revealing the four themes: “Rock Horror Picture Show,” “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “When Harry Met Sally,” and “Mad Max Fury Road.” Additionally, they provide one word from each group as a further clue.

Remember that the Connections grids vary daily, and if you’re unable to solve today’s puzzle, you can always try again tomorrow. The game also allows you to keep track of your winning streak and compare your scores with friends. So have fun, challenge yourself, and exercise your brain with Connections!

Mənbə:
New York Times.

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Sızdırılmış Dizayn və Xüsusiyyətlər

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Apple Təchizat Zənciri Emissiyalarının İqlim Açıqlamalarına daxil edilməsini dəstəkləyir

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Texnologiya

Apple-ın payız iPhone hadisəsi: şayiələr və sızmalar

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Darıxdın

xəbər

Növbəti Püskürməyə hazırlaşın: Kaliforniya Vulkan Rəsədxanasının məsul alimi ilə müsahibə

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Sızdırılmış Dizayn və Xüsusiyyətlər

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, H-IIA F47 raketində XRISM və SLIM-i işə saldı

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Apple Təchizat Zənciri Emissiyalarının İqlim Açıqlamalarına daxil edilməsini dəstəkləyir

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər