Meqan Foks Mortal Kombat 1-də Nitaranın səsini çıxaracaq

Mortal Kombat 1 has announced that Nitara will be returning as a playable character, with Megan Fox providing the voice for the vampire. Nitara last appeared in Mortal Kombat: Armageddon in 2006, making her comeback after a long absence from the series.

Nitara, a member of the Moroi vampire race from the Realm of Vaeternus, is motivated by the desire to free her world from Outworld’s control. In a trailer for her character, Megan Fox describes Nitara as both evil and good, highlighting her efforts to save her people. Fox expressed her appreciation for the character, stating that she resonates with the vampire archetype.

In the game, Nitara utilizes her wings for aerial advantage, as well as using her claws and fangs to inflict damage on her enemies. Fox also revealed in an interview with People Magazine that she is skilled at gaming and managed to consistently defeat her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, in Mortal Kombat matches.

Aside from her role in Mortal Kombat 1, Megan Fox has also participated in a marketing campaign for Diablo 4, narrating player deaths as they faced off against enemies in Sanctuary.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 19 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. In related news, co-creator Ed Boon expressed a desire to work on something different in the future, indicating a potential shift away from the Mortal Kombat series.

Mənbə:

– Mortal Kombat 1 trailer

– People Magazine interview