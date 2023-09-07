Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Nintendo, Switch 2-ni Tərtibatçılara gizli şəkildə nümayiş etdirir

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 7, 2023
Nintendo, Switch 2-ni Tərtibatçılara gizli şəkildə nümayiş etdirir

Nintendo has been secretly showcasing its upcoming console, Switch 2, to external developers, Eurogamer reports. According to the publication, developer presentations took place behind closed doors, where partners were shown tech demos highlighting the system’s improved performance capabilities.

One of the demos includes a boosted version of the popular launch title, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. However, it’s important to note that this is just a technical demonstration and not an indication of a re-release of the game.

While Nintendo has not yet publicly discussed its plans for a Switch successor, it is widely expected that the new hardware will be launched in 2024. Recent reports suggest that the system’s release is likely to happen in the latter part of next year, with development kits already in the hands of key partners. Nintendo is reportedly eager to launch the system sooner if possible.

In the meantime, Nintendo has announced an exciting lineup of games for the current Switch console, including Super Mario Bros. Wonder, a Super Mario RPG remake, and a new WarioWare title, all scheduled for release before the end of 2023. Additionally, 2024 will bring a new Princess Peach game and a port of Luigi’s Mansion 2. The highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4 still awaits a confirmed launch date.

Nintendo has not provided any official comments or responses regarding these reports.

Mənbə:
– Eurogamer

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Danimarka Lüks Pərakəndə Satıcı Sorunsuz Alış-veriş Təcrübəsi üçün Sifariş İdarəetməsini Təkmilləşdirir

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Deity, THEOS Rəqəmsal Simsiz Mikrofon Sistemi üçün Əməliyyat Tezliklərini Nəşr edir

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Texnologiya

İnvestorlar Çinin iPhone-lardakı məhdudiyyətlərindən və Dolların canlanmasından narahatdırlar

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Darıxdın

Texnologiya

Danimarka Lüks Pərakəndə Satıcı Sorunsuz Alış-veriş Təcrübəsi üçün Sifariş İdarəetməsini Təkmilləşdirir

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Deity, THEOS Rəqəmsal Simsiz Mikrofon Sistemi üçün Əməliyyat Tezliklərini Nəşr edir

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

İnvestorlar Çinin iPhone-lardakı məhdudiyyətlərindən və Dolların canlanmasından narahatdırlar

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Astronomlar Böyük Partlayışdan əvvəlki nəhəng “Qalaktikalar qabarcığını” kəşf edirlər

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər