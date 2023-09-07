OnePlus 12 Arxa Kamera Quraşdırması üçün Dizayn Dəyişikliklərini Göstərir

Leaked renders of the upcoming OnePlus 12, courtesy of OnLeaks (via MySmartPrice), showcase some interesting design changes for the rear camera setup. The renders reveal that the OnePlus 12 will retain the big circular design seen in previous models, but with a revamped ‘H’ branding instead of the ‘Hasselblad’. This new branding gives the device a cleaner and more minimal look.

In addition, the latest renders also indicate the removal of a small steel plate that was present in earlier leaks. It was speculated that this plate housed a periscope lens for improved zooming capabilities. It remains unclear whether OnePlus has dismissed this feature or if it will be positioned elsewhere in the device. It is worth noting that the company is rumored to join the periscope lens trend for better zoom capabilities.

Other features expected in the OnePlus 12 include a curved display with a center-placed punch-hole, the signature alert slider, and a sandstone-finish black color option. In terms of specifications, the device is rumored to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with LTPO technology and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering up to 24GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The OnePlus 12 is also expected to come with a larger 5,400mAh battery and support for 100W fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. It will run on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

The OnePlus 12 is expected to be released in December at the earliest, possibly in January 2024. However, concrete details about the release date are still scarce. OnePlus fans and tech enthusiasts will have to wait for more information to become available. Stay tuned for further updates on the OnePlus 12 and its rumored design changes.

Mənbə:

– OnLeaks/MySmartPrice

– Image: OnePlus 11