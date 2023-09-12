Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Apple, əksər iPhone və iPad proqramlarının Vision Pro-da işləyəcəyini təsdiqləyir

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Apple, əksər iPhone və iPad proqramlarının Vision Pro-da işləyəcəyini təsdiqləyir

Apple has confirmed that the majority of iPhone and iPad apps will be compatible with Vision Pro, its upcoming mixed reality headset. In a note to developers, Apple stated that “nearly all” apps developed for iPad and iPhone will be available on Vision Pro. The headset will feature an App Store that serves apps specifically developed for visionOS, as well as compatible iPad and iPhone apps that can be run on the headset.

Developers have two options when it comes to their apps on Vision Pro. By default, iPad and iPhone apps will be automatically published on the App Store for Vision Pro. Alternatively, developers can build a native visionOS version of their app and use Apple’s Universal Purchase cross-buy system to offer it for free to customers who have already purchased the app on iPhone or iPad. Developers also have the choice to opt their app out of appearing on Vision Pro entirely.

While most frameworks available in iPadOS and iOS are included in visionOS, some capabilities specific to certain frameworks will not be available on Vision Pro. These include raw accelerometer or gyroscope access, custom peripheral drivers, raw GPS, NFC, SMS, HealthKit, RoomPlan, AppClip, and MLCompute. As for the cameras on Vision Pro, they cannot be accessed by third-party apps. Instead, attempting to access the cameras will result in a virtual webcam view of the user or a black feed with a “no camera” icon.

Some iPhone and iPad features will be automatically adapted for visionOS. Apps using TouchID or FaceID will be forwarded through Vision Pro’s eye-tracking based OpticID system. Additionally, Apple’s Core Location API will allow for location approximation via Wi-Fi or obtaining location information from a nearby iPhone.

Apple claims that “hundreds of thousands” of iPhone and iPad apps will run smoothly on Vision Pro when it launches. Developers can already use the visionOS simulator to ensure compatibility of their apps with the upcoming mixed reality headset.

Sources: Apple.

By Mamfo Brescia

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Apple iPhone 15 seriyasını təqdim etdi: Batareya tutumları aşkar edildi

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Oppo Launches A2 Pro: A Feature-Packed Mid-Range Smartphone

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu
Texnologiya

Gələcək keçid başlıqları üçün oyun treylerlərini buraxmaq üçün Səviyyə-5

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Elm

Su ilə işləyən kiçik raket mühərriki London İmperial Kollecinin tədqiqatçıları tərəfindən hazırlanıb

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Apple iPhone 15 seriyasını təqdim etdi: Batareya tutumları aşkar edildi

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Oppo Launches A2 Pro: A Feature-Packed Mid-Range Smartphone

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Xiaomi MIJIA brendi altında yeni elektrik qızdırıcılarını təqdim etdi

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər