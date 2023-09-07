Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Motorola Edge 40 Edge-in təqdimatını təqdim edir: Rənglər Dünyasına daxil olun

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 7, 2023
Motorola is set to make a splash in the smartphone market on September 14 with the announcement of the Edge 40 Edge. The Romanian branch of the company has shared a teaser that hints at an exciting upcoming launch.

The invitation reads, “Enter the world of colors,” alluding to the vibrant options that will be available with the smartphone. It is expected that the Edge 40 Edge will come in three Pantone-named versions, including the eye-catching Soothing Sea Blue, symbolizing the playfulness of water splashes.

Rumors suggest that the Edge 40 Edge Neo will boast a 6.55″ P-OLED screen, offering a stunning visual experience. Additionally, this new device will feature a large 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage, further enhanced by the support of fast 68W charging. With up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, users can expect a seamless performance with ample space for their files and applications.

While the expected price in Europe is €399, a more comprehensive breakdown of the features and specifications will be revealed within a week.

Motorola’s Edge 40 Edge launch promises to create a buzz and excite smartphone enthusiasts with its colorful options and impressive features. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated device.

Təriflər:
– P-OLED: Plastic OLED, a type of display technology that uses plastic as a substrate material, resulting in a lighter and more flexible screen.

Mənbə:
– Romanian branch of Motorola (invitation)
– mobilissimo.ro (teaser spotted)

