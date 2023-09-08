Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Jan-Klod Van Damm Mortal Kombat 1-də Debüt edir

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 8, 2023
Jan-Klod Van Damm Mortal Kombat 1-də Debüt edir

In a recent appearance on the YouTube show ‘Hot Ones’, Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon revealed the highly anticipated Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for the character Johnny Cage in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1. This is a significant moment for the series, as the creators had originally envisioned the game as a tribute to the famous martial artist and actor.

Boon explained that when they were developing the very first Mortal Kombat game, they reached out to Van Damme’s team to see if he would be interested in being the arcade game’s main character. Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful in their attempts to collaborate with him at the time. However, in a stroke of luck, they were able to secure Van Damme’s participation for Mortal Kombat 1, with him providing his voice for the character.

Fans of the series were ecstatic to get a first look at the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage. The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing surprise at how great it looks. The reveal took place during the Hot Ones episode featuring Ed Boon, and can be seen at the 5:50 mark of the video.

This news comes shortly after the announcement that actress Megan Fox will be portraying the Outworld vampire Nitara in Mortal Kombat 1. With these exciting additions to the roster, anticipation for the game continues to build.

Mənbə:
– Image: First We Feast – Hot Ones (via YouTube) / NetherRealm Studios, Warner Bros.

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Digital Realty Trust Inc. Səhmləri Qarışıq Ticarət Sessiyasından Sonra Artır

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

iQOO 12: Qarşıdan gələn smartfon haqqında yeni söz-söhbətlər və sızmalar

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Çin iPhone qadağasını genişləndirməyi planlaşdırdığı üçün Apple səhmləri ucuzlaşıb

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu

Darıxdın

xəbər

Kinematoqrafiya üçün Duvo 24-300mm obyektivini təqdim edirik

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Digital Realty Trust Inc. Səhmləri Qarışıq Ticarət Sessiyasından Sonra Artır

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Jan-Klod Van Damm Mortal Kombat 1-də Debüt edir

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Nadir kometa 400 ildə ilk dəfə gecə səmasını işıqlandıracaq

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər