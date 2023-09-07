Megan Fox Joins Mortal Kombat 1 as the Vampire Fighter Nitara

NetherRealm Studios has just announced an exciting addition to the Mortal Kombat franchise. Vampire fighter Nitara is making her return in Mortal Kombat 1, and she will be portrayed by none other than actor Megan Fox. The new gameplay trailer reveals a re-designed appearance for Nitara, with Fox’s likeness inspiring her new look.

Nitara, known for her gothic style, now sports a cleavage-heavy body suit with metallic accents and a corset bodice. Her gameplay revolves around melee combat, with her claw-based spin attacks drawing blood and creating mayhem. Nitara also utilizes her wings to close the distance between her and her opponents, unleashing devastating attacks.

Fans of the Mortal Kombat series will be delighted to know that this is Nitara’s first time appearing as a fully playable fighter since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon in 2006. While she did make a brief cameo appearance in Mortal Kombat 11, this marks her official return to the roster.

Megan Fox, who lends her voice to the character, describes Nitara as “a type of vampire creature” who is both evil and good. Nitara’s mission is to save her people, showcasing a complex and intriguing storyline.

Fox joins a long list of Hollywood celebrities who have been involved in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Actors like Peter Weller and Sylvester Stallone have reprised their iconic characters in the game, and Mortal Kombat 1 will also feature cameo appearances from J.K. Simmons and Antony Starr, among others.

In addition to the exciting news of Megan Fox joining the game, there has been an unfortunate leak regarding the Nintendo Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1. A player managed to get their hands on the game two weeks before its official release and shared screenshots and details online, including the full roster list. Fans who want to avoid spoilers should be cautious when browsing Mortal Kombat 1 content.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch on September 14, 2023, in early access. Stay tuned for more updates on the game and get ready to experience the intense battles and brutal fatalities that the Mortal Kombat franchise is known for.

