Hindistan hökuməti Android istifadəçilərini hədəf alan zərərli proqram olan DogeRAT barədə xəbərdarlıq edir

Sep 7, 2023
The Indian government has issued a notification about a Remote Access Trojan (RAT) called DogeRAT, which is believed to be targeting Android users in India as part of a sophisticated malware campaign. The advisory was released by the Controller General of Defence Accounts under the Defence Ministry.

DogeRAT is being distributed through social media and messaging platforms, disguised as legitimate applications such as Opera Mini, OpenAl Chat GPT, and premium versions of YouTube, Netflix, and Instagram. Once installed, the malware is capable of various malicious activities, including tracking device location, recording microphone, accessing contact list, calls, SMS, clipboard, and notification logs. It can also execute additional commands from a command-and-control server.

The malware gives the attacker control over the infected device, allowing them to send spam messages, make unauthorized payments, modify files, and even remotely take photos using the device’s cameras. Additionally, it can take screenshots, steal images, capture clipboard content, and log keystrokes.

To protect against DogeRAT, government officials are advised not to install unknown third-party apps and to download applications only from official app stores like Play Store. Clicking on URL links from unknown senders should be avoided, and officials are encouraged to keep their phones updated with the latest software and install an antivirus app from reputable publishers.

Indian cybersecurity startup CloudSEK first raised concerns about DogeRAT. In a blog post in May, the company stated that the malware was targeting a large customer base across multiple industries, especially banking and entertainment. While the majority of the campaign focused on Indian users, it is designed to have a global impact.

Sources: Advisory released by the Controller General of Defence Accounts under the Defence Ministry, Moneycontrol report

By Viki Stavropulu

