Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Spigen yeni Apple iPhone xüsusiyyətini sızdırır: Konfiqurasiya edilə bilən fəaliyyət düyməsi

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 12, 2023
Spigen yeni Apple iPhone xüsusiyyətini sızdırır: Konfiqurasiya edilə bilən fəaliyyət düyməsi

Earlier today, case maker Spigen made a bold move by leaking a highly anticipated new feature of the upcoming Apple iPhone during the company’s grand unveiling event. In a tweet, Spigen showcased an image of an iPhone hidden under one of their cases, revealing the presence of the configurable Action Button.

The configurable Action Button has been the subject of numerous rumors and speculations in recent months. Unlike the fixed-function mute switch found on previous iPhone models, the Action Button will allow users to customize its functionality to suit their preferences.

Spigen’s tweet not only confirms the existence of the Action Button but also raises questions about Apple’s reaction to this leak. Apple is well known for its strict security measures and attempts to keep its upcoming products under wraps. It remains to be seen how the company will respond to Spigen’s stunt.

While rumors have suggested that the Action Button will only be available on the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models, Spigen’s tweet does not specify which iPhone model was captured in the image. This has fueled speculation that the feature may extend to other models as well, similar to the inclusion of the Dynamic Island in all four models this year.

If you’re interested in watching Apple’s grand unveiling event, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide. We will also provide live updates on all the news and announcements as they happen.

Təriflər:
– Configurable Action Button: A new feature on the upcoming Apple iPhone that allows users to customize its functionality.
– Spigen: A popular case maker known for producing high-quality smartphone cases.
– Dynamic Island: A feature introduced in previous iPhone models that offers customizable widgets and app icons on the home screen.

Source: This article is a rewrite based on the original article from GSM Arena.

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Thunderbolt 5 2024-cü ildə gələcək: Apple üçün Potensial Oyun Dəyişdiricisi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu

Darıxdın

Elm

Ukrayna ilə bağlı gərginlik fonunda Rusiya və ABŞ astronavtları Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyaya yaxınlaşıblar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

SpaceX Canaveral burnundan 22 Starlink peykini uğurla yerləşdirdi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər