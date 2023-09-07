iOS 17: New Passcode Reset Feature Offers 72-Hour Grace Period

Şəhər həyatı

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Apple’s upcoming iOS 17, set for release in September, will introduce a convenient new feature for users who often forget their passcodes. The update will allow users to reset their iPhone or iPad’s passcode using their previous passcode within a 72-hour grace period.

In iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, after changing your device’s passcode, you will have the option to revert to your old passcode within three days. This is particularly beneficial for those prone to forgetting newly created passcodes. If you enter an incorrect passcode on your device running iOS 17, simply tap on the “Forgot Passcode?” option and select “Try Passcode Reset” to use your previous passcode to create a new one.

Furthermore, iOS 17 includes an additional security measure called the “Expire Previous Passcode Now” setting. By enabling this option, your old passcode is immediately invalidated, providing protection in case someone has gained unauthorized access. However, it is important to note that once activated, you will not be able to use your old passcode again if you forget the new one.

To enable this new feature in iOS 17, follow these steps:

  1. Açıq Ayarlar.
  2. Scroll down and select Face ID/Touch ID & Passcode.
  3. Under “Temporary Passcode Reset,” tap “Expire Previous Passcode Now”.
  4. Tap “Expire Now” to confirm.

While this passcode reset feature addresses the issue of forgotten passcodes, concerns regarding passcode security remain. Despite reports of thieves spying on iPhone users and stealing their devices to gain widespread access, Apple has not implemented any changes as of yet. To enhance security against theft, Apple advises users to switch from a four-digit passcode to an alphanumeric passcode. This can be done under Settings, in the Face ID & Passcode section, by selecting “Change Passcode.”

Sources: Wall Street Journal

