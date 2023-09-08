India’s rapid progress in financial inclusion can be attributed to the effective implementation of Digital Payment Infrastructure (DPI), including Jan Dhan Bank accounts, Aadhaar, and mobile phones. A report prepared by the World Bank for the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) highlights the remarkable achievements and benefits that India has experienced as a result of this approach.

According to the World Bank document, the use of DPI has significantly reduced the cost of onboarding customers for banks in India, from $23 to just $0.1. This cost reduction has enabled banks to reach a wider population and achieve an 80% financial inclusion rate within a span of six years. Without DPI, it would have taken India nearly five decades to achieve the same level of financial inclusion.

The report also highlights the significant role of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India’s digital payment landscape. UPI, with its user-friendly interface and open banking features, has gained widespread adoption in the country. In fact, the total value of UPI transactions in the last financial year was nearly 50% of India’s nominal GDP.

In addition to financial inclusion, DPIs have also brought notable benefits to private organizations and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs). The Account Aggregator ecosystem, enabled by DPIs, has resulted in higher conversion rates in SME lending, cost savings in depreciation, and reductions in fraud-related expenses for NBFCs.

The report emphasizes the importance of a supportive legal and regulatory framework, national policies to expand account ownership, and the use of Aadhaar for identity verification in the success of India’s financial inclusion efforts. It also highlights how DPIs have digitized and simplified Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures, resulting in cost reductions for banks.

India’s success in leveraging DPIs has had a significant impact on the country’s economy. The digitization of government-to-people transfers has resulted in savings of approximately $33 billion, equivalent to 1.14% of GDP. This approach has facilitated the direct transfer of funds from 53 central ministries to beneficiaries through 312 key schemes.

India plans to showcase its achievements in digital payments and financial inclusion at the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi. The country’s progress serves as a model for other nations looking to enhance financial inclusion through the effective use of digital infrastructure.

Sources: World Bank, News18