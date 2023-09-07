Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Huawei 2024-cü ildə özünü inkişaf etdirdiyi Kirin prosessorlarını tamamilə qəbul edəcək, Qualcomm-a təsir edəcək

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Chinese smartphone brand Huawei is set to fully adopt its own self-developed Kirin processors in its new smartphones starting in 2024. This move is expected to have a significant impact on chip-maker Qualcomm, according to leading analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo predicts that Qualcomm will not only lose Huawei’s orders completely from 2024 onwards, but also face a decline in shipments to other Chinese smartphone brands due to competition from Huawei. Huawei has been a major customer for Qualcomm, purchasing 23-25 million and 40-42 million mobile phone SoCs from the chip-maker in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

With the full adoption of Kirin processors by Huawei, Qualcomm’s shipments to Chinese smartphone brands in 2024 are expected to decrease by at least 50-60 million units compared to the previous year, and this decline is projected to continue in the following years. Kuo suggests that Qualcomm may start a price war in the Chinese market to maintain its market share, but this could have a negative impact on its profits.

In addition to these challenges, Qualcomm also faces other potential risks. The market share of Samsung’s Exynos 2400 in its mobile phones is higher than expected, and Apple is planning to use its own modem chip starting in 2025. These factors further add to Qualcomm’s uncertainty and potential decline in market standing.

It is worth noting that Huawei and China’s Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) have developed an advanced 7-nanometer processor to power Huawei’s latest smartphones. The chip, known as Kirin 9000s, is being used in Huawei’s Mate 60 Pro smartphone.

As Huawei transitions to using its self-developed Kirin processors, the impact on Qualcomm is expected to be significant. The loss of Huawei’s orders and the competition in the Chinese market pose challenges for Qualcomm’s future sales and market share.

