Huawei Mate X5-i təqdim etdi: Təkmilləşdirilmiş xüsusiyyətləri olan qatlanan smartfon

Huawei continues its streak of surprising smartphone launches with the introduction of the Mate X5. This device serves as a direct successor to the Mate X3 and brings several notable improvements to the table.

The Mate X5 features the same 7.85-inch LTPO OLED main display and 6.4-inch LTPO OLED cover display as its predecessor. Both displays are protected by Kunlun Glass. The device is available in a new Phantom Purple color, in addition to the Feather White, Feather Black, Feather Gold, and Green Mountain options from the Mate X3 lineup.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Mate X5 retains the same setup as its predecessor. It sports a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 13MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera, and a 12MP f/3.4 periscope module with 5x optical zoom.

Under the hood, the Mate X5 offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. While the official chipset information has not been released, reports from China suggest that it may feature the Kirin 9000s SoC, which is found in the recently launched Mate 60 series. This chipset is speculated to be a 5G-capable chip built on SMIC’s 7nm process technology.

One of the standout features of the Mate X5 is its new antenna design. Huawei’s Lingxi antenna employs an AI algorithm to select the optimal network for improved connectivity. The device’s antennas also utilize dual-mode tuning technology, ensuring better signal quality.

The Mate X5 is equipped with a larger 5,060 mAh battery and supports 66W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 7.5W reverse wireless charging. It runs on HarmonyOS 4 and introduces air gesture controls, allowing users to navigate videos, webpages, and images without touching the main display. Additionally, the Mate X5 is IPX8 waterproof and supports two-way BeiDou satellite messaging in China.

Pre-sales for the Huawei Mate X5 are currently available through VMall, with open sales expected to commence on September 15.

