Kənd Kentukki üçün Rəqəmsal Bağlantının kilidini açmaq

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Kentucky remains one of the most rural states in the country, with over 41% of its population residing in small- and medium-sized communities. As someone who has dedicated their career to serving these rural citizens, I understand the importance of digital connectivity in driving economic development, improving education, and enhancing quality of life.

While progress has been made in closing the digital divide, there is still much work to be done. We must utilize every available tool to ensure that all Kentuckians, regardless of their geographic location, have access to the power of new technological advancements. One such tool is the deployment of 5G networks powered by licensed spectrum, which can provide uninhibited connectivity and empower users.

Although I have long advocated for fiber optic infrastructure, I recognize the vital role that wireless technologies play in delivering online access and emergency services. Back in 2006, I was appointed to the National Telecommunications & Information Administration’s Commerce Spectrum Advisory Committee to study the importance of wireless spectrum as a limited national resource.

However, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) currently lacks the authority to host spectrum auctions or grant licenses for new use, which hampers progress. Without proper collaboration between the FCC, the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD), and the NTIA, the deployment of spectrum will be delayed, and rural communities will continue to suffer from limited connectivity.

Digital connectivity is not optional for rural communities; it is essential for their growth and development. We need our federal policymakers to work together to address this issue and bridge America’s digital divide. Rural Kentuckians are relying on us to continue accelerating their access to transformative wireless technologies.

Hilda Legg’s experience as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Kentucky State Director and her leadership roles in various organizations dedicated to rural development highlight her commitment to improving connectivity in underserved areas.

