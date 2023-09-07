Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Qrayms Elon Maska Oğlunu silinmiş tvitdə görmək üçün yalvarır

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 7, 2023
Singer Grimes has made a public plea to her ex-partner, Elon Musk, to allow her to see their son. The plea was issued in a now-deleted tweet as a response to author Walter Isaacson’s post about the Tesla founder’s twins with his current partner Shivon Zilis. Grimes expressed her frustration at not being able to see her son, stating that the situation has torn her family apart. Twitter comms responded to her tweet with an auto-response email stating that they would get back to her soon.

Grimes and Elon Musk share a son named X AE A-Xii and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The news of the twins’ arrival was not made public until July 2022, several months after they were born in November 2021. The couple had previously split in 2021 but reconciled briefly to welcome their daughter via surrogate in December of the same year. However, Grimes announced their second split just three months later.

Elon Musk has eight other children from previous relationships. He and ex-wife Justine Wilson had a son, Nevada, who tragically passed away at 10 weeks old. The cause of death was sudden infant death syndrome.

Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship has been the subject of much public interest, with their high-profile appearances at events such as the Met Gala. The couple’s custody arrangement and Grimes’ access to their son have now become a matter of concern. Representatives for Grimes have not yet responded to requests for comment.

