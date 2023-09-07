The GoPro Hero 12 Black has arrived, and it promises to be another game-changer in the world of action cameras. GoPro, known for its high-quality and durable devices, is hoping to entice both current and new customers with the latest iteration of its popular camera.

One notable improvement in the GoPro Hero 12 Black is its battery life, which GoPro claims can be up to double that of its predecessor, the Hero 11 Black. This enhanced battery performance, achieved with the supplied Enduro battery, allows users to capture more footage without worrying about running out of power.

Recognizing the popularity of vertical video platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts, GoPro has added a 9:16 vertical capture mode to the Hero 12 Black. This feature ensures that creators can easily shoot videos in the desired format for these platforms and share their adventures effortlessly.

Additionally, GoPro has introduced support for Bluetooth headsets, enabling users to conveniently playback and record audio. This enhancement enhances the overall user experience, particularly for vloggers and content creators.

For professional users, the GoPro Hero 12 Black offers the ability to wirelessly synchronize multiple cameras via timecode on GoPro’s Quik app. This feature allows for easier editing of footage captured from different angles, making it a valuable tool for pro users who often require multi-angle shots.

In terms of video quality, the GoPro Hero 12 Black captures videos in stunning 5.3K resolution at up to 30 frames per second (fps) in a 16:9 aspect ratio. It also offers 4K video recording at 30fps in 8:7 and 60fps in 16:9, ensuring crisp and smooth footage. Additionally, the camera’s dynamic range has been improved to deliver more vibrant and detailed videos.

GoPro has also made some design changes to the Hero 12 Black, featuring blue speckles on the casing. While this may be a matter of personal preference, it adds a unique touch to the camera’s appearance.

Furthermore, the GoPro Hero 12 Black now includes a 1/4-20 mounting thread, eliminating the need for an adapter when attaching it to most camera tripods. This convenience expands the camera’s versatility and usability for various shooting scenarios.

The GoPro Hero 12 Black is priced at $400, and for an additional $50, customers can avail themselves of a bundle that includes an extra battery, a handheld monopod, a head strap, and a carrying case. Preorders for the camera are currently available, and it will be available in stores worldwide on September 13.

In summary, the GoPro Hero 12 Black offers improved battery life, support for vertical video capture, Bluetooth headset compatibility, wireless camera synchronization, enhanced video quality, and convenient mounting options. With these upgrades, GoPro aims to attract both existing owners looking to upgrade and new customers entering the action camera market.

