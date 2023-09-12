Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Google Axtarış Konsolunda Alış-veriş Paneli Siyahı Hesabatını Yeniləyir

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 12, 2023
Google Axtarış Konsolunda Alış-veriş Paneli Siyahı Hesabatını Yeniləyir

Google has made updates to the Shopping tab Listings report in Search Console, offering merchants the ability to track their listing statuses and discover opportunities for growth. The recent additions to the Shopping tab, which were introduced in November, aim to assist vendors in effectively showcasing their products.

The revised report in the Shopping tab Listings provides merchants with alerts when their products no longer appear on Google’s Shopping tab due to various issues. This notification system acts as an early warning mechanism, enabling businesses to address any problems that may prevent their products from being displayed in Google Search.

Furthermore, the updated report identifies opportunities for merchants to increase clicks and improve the rankings of their products on Google. For example, it may suggest that businesses provide relevant information regarding shipping and return policies to enhance consumer experience. This tool can assist merchants in optimizing their product visibility on the leading search engine.

To access these new features in the Shopping tab Listing report, merchants need to link their Search Console property with a Merchant Center account. Any Search Console property owner with admin rights to the corresponding Merchant Center account can establish this association. Once completed, all users with access to that Search Console property can take advantage of the newly added capabilities.

Google plans to roll out these updates gradually over the next few weeks. Merchants are advised to check the Shopping tab listings section in the Search Console for availability and follow the instructions to integrate these features.

This enhancement reflects Google’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its ecommerce infrastructure for online store owners. With the new features in the Shopping tab, users of Google Merchant Center and Search Console can expect a more streamlined and efficient approach to managing and expanding their product listings.

Mənbə:
– Google Shopping Blog (https://www.blog.google/technology/ads/accelerating-digital-transformation-retail/)

By Viki Stavropulu

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Thunderbolt 5 2024-cü ildə gələcək: Apple üçün Potensial Oyun Dəyişdiricisi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu

Darıxdın

Elm

Ukrayna ilə bağlı gərginlik fonunda Rusiya və ABŞ astronavtları Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyaya yaxınlaşıblar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

SpaceX Canaveral burnundan 22 Starlink peykini uğurla yerləşdirdi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər