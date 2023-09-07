Google CEO Sundar Pichai Foresees AI as the Next Technological Transformation

Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently highlighted the significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in a blog post, stating that it has the potential to surpass the impact of the internet itself. With Google approaching its 25th anniversary, there is a shift in focus towards embracing the transformative power of AI.

This is not the first time that Google has ventured into AI. The company made its mark in the field with the acquisition of DeepMind in 2014. However, the emergence of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has sparked urgency within Google, leading to increased efforts and resources being allocated to AI initiatives. Pichai even declared a “code red” and Larry Page has become more involved in spearheading AI projects.

In response to the evolving AI landscape, Google has developed its own AI chatbot called Bard. Moreover, it is set to launch an advanced AI model called “Gemini” that will compete directly with OpenAI’s GPT model. This signifies Google’s commitment to being a significant player in the AI revolution.

Pichai envisions AI as a catalyst for human creativity and innovation on an unprecedented scale. In his blog post, he reiterated the company’s commitment to nurturing AI in a responsible manner, aligning it with Google’s mission of making technology helpful and beneficial for everyone.

As Google celebrates its 25th anniversary, there is a clear indication that AI will play a crucial role in shaping the future of technology. Pichai’s statement emphasizes the company’s dedication to making AI more helpful and responsible in the next decade and beyond.

Overall, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has highlighted the transformative potential of AI and the company’s commitment to harnessing its power for the benefit of humanity. The future seems promising as Google prepares to embark on a new chapter in its illustrious journey.

