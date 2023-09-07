Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Google, USB-C-ni gec qəbul etdiyi üçün iPhone 15-i istehza edir

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Google has taken yet another swipe at Apple in its latest video ad campaign. The video, titled “Spa Day,” features the Google Pixel and Apple iPhone engaged in a conversation amid a spa-like atmosphere. Throughout the conversation, the Pixel playfully highlights the iPhone’s delayed adoption of certain features, including USB Type-C charging.

The video is part of Google’s ongoing #BestPhonesForever ad campaign, which aims to position its Pixel devices as superior to the iPhone. In the video, the Pixel and iPhone are depicted talking to each other, with cucumber slices covering their rear camera modules.

While the Pixel boasts about the features it has received in the past, the iPhone sheepishly admits that it is behind in terms of technological advancements. Finally, the iPhone drops a hint about a forthcoming major feature, which the Pixel correctly guesses as the USB-C port. This clear reference mocks Apple’s delayed adoption of USB-C technology in the iPhone 15 series.

It is worth noting that Apple’s decision to shift to USB-C is driven by new EU regulations. Previously, Apple used its proprietary Lightning port for its smartphones. The move to USB-C will align Apple with the industry standard, enabling faster charging and data transfer.

Google’s video ad campaign continues to playfully criticize Apple, highlighting the perceived shortcomings of the iPhone compared to its own Pixel devices. While Apple has not responded directly to the video, it is clear that the battle for smartphone supremacy between these tech giants rages on.

Mənbə:
– Google YouTube channel

