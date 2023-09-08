Google Pixel 8 Series və Pixel Watch 2 Hindistanda satışa çıxarılacaq: İndiyə qədər bildiyimiz hər şey

Google is set to unveil its highly anticipated Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 at the upcoming ‘Made by Google’ event on October 4. The flagship smartphones, including the vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, will also be available in India. Pre-orders for the phones will begin on Flipkart from the day after the launch event. Flipkart has been the online retail partner for all Pixel launches. The Pixel 8 series is expected to run on Android 14 and will feature the powerful Tensor G3 SoC.

This will be the second mainline Pixel lineup to launch in India since 2018, following the Pixel 7 series last year. The previous Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 series were not released in India. However, watered-down A-series models, such as the Pixel 4a, Pixel 6a, and Pixel 7a, did make their debut in the country.

The pricing and first sale date for the Pixel 8 series in India are still unknown. However, reports suggest that the Pixel 8 could be priced at around Rs. 78,400 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 85,200 for the 256GB storage variant. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, may cost approximately Rs. 1,10,900 for the 128GB storage model and Rs. 1,17,500 for the 256GB storage model.

In terms of specifications, both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate displays and run on Android 14. The Pixel 8 Pro could come with new camera sensors and a temperature sensor, along with a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast charging support. The Pixel 8 is rumored to have a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired charging and 12W wireless charging support.

The ‘Made by Google’ launch event will be held on October 4 at 10:00am local time in New York. In addition to the Pixel 8 series, Google will also introduce the Pixel Watch 2 and Pixel Buds Pro.

