Google Chrome 15-ci Ad Gününü Yeni Dizayn və Xüsusiyyətlərlə qeyd edir

Google Chrome, the world’s most popular browser, is getting a new design and some exciting features to celebrate its 15th birthday. The browser will now be remodeled into Material You, aligning it more closely with the design paradigm of Android and the rest of the Google suite.

The new design of Chrome will feature new light and dark color palettes that resemble Chrome’s legacy Themes but with accents that mirror how they would be displayed on a Pixel smartphone’s Home screen. This new look and feel will make Chrome more cohesive with other Google products like Google Docs.

Additionally, the Chrome Web Store will also undergo a makeover to mirror the style of Material You. Google plans to showcase a carousel of new browser extensions, including AI-powered extensions, and will introduce a more expertly curated Editors’ Picks page. Users can have a sneak peek of the new Web Store through a preview page before its full release.

One of the notable features included in the Chrome browser remodel is the new Chrome side panel. This panel will provide additional context on whatever users might be looking at on the screen, similar to the panel in Microsoft Edge. With the Google Search panel, users can expect a more helpful experience in their quest for knowledge.

In terms of safety, Chrome’s Safe Browsing feature will now check against a real-time database of known bad actors. This improvement will provide users with 25% improved protection from malware and phishing threats. Previously, the feature relied on information that could be up to an hour old.

Overall, these updates and enhancements aim to make Google Chrome even more user-friendly and dependable. Whether it’s the new design, improved extension options, helpful side panel, or enhanced safety features, Google wants to ensure that users continue to enjoy a seamless browsing experience with Chrome.

