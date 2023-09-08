Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Glamnetics Sehrli Dırnaqlar üçün Harri Potter ilə əməkdaşlıq edir

Glamnetics has teamed up with the beloved Harry Potter franchise to create a stunning collection of press-on nails. Inspired by the four Hogwarts houses and the final book in the series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” this collaboration brings a touch of magic to your fingertips.

The collection features 10 press-on nails, with two designs for each Hogwarts House: Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff. With seven short almond-shaped nails and three short oval-shaped nails, there’s a perfect fit for every wizard and witch.

One standout design in the collection is the Marauder’s Map nail set. These nails boast temperature-changing technology, transforming into a deep scarlet hue in cooler temperatures. However, when exposed to heat or a lamp, they reveal the intricate design of the Marauder’s Map, a beloved artifact from the series.

Glamnetics press-on nails are not only visually stunning but also durable. They have a UV coat that provides a glossy finish, while also adding a protective layer that minimizes chipping and scratching. The brand’s commitment to sustainability is seen in the vegan and cruelty-free materials used for the nails, as well as the 100 percent recyclable PET plastic clear tray.

Each set of press-on nails comes with two adhesive nail tabs, a brush-on nail glue bottle, a crystal glass nail file for perfect shaping, and a press-on nail remover. Additionally, the collaboration offers four Wizarding World-inspired nail add-ons to enhance your magical manicure.

Fans can purchase the Harry Potter press-on nails for $21.99 directly from Glamnetics or for $22 at their retail partner Ulta. The nails are designed to last up to two weeks, ensuring that you can showcase your love for the wizarding world with long-lasting style.

This collaboration comes at an exciting time for Harry Potter fans, as Warner Bros. Discovery has announced the development of a new television series based on the entire Harry Potter book series. Each season will focus on a different book, allowing a new generation of readers to experience the magic of Hogwarts on screen.

