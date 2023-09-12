Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Garena Free Fire: How to Get Free Rewards with Redeem Codes

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 12, 2023
Garena Free Fire: How to Get Free Rewards with Redeem Codes

Getting rewarded always encourages you for the betterment, especially when it comes to gaming. Garena Free Fire, a popular battle royale game, understands this and constantly offers its players exciting opportunities to earn free in-game items.

Every day, Garena Free Fire releases redeem codes that players can use to collect a variety of rewards, including skins, weapons, costumes, and more. These codes are valid for a limited time, usually between 12 to 18 hours.

To claim your freebies, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redemption page at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en

Step 2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, or VK account details

Step 3: Copy and paste the redeem codes into the designated text box, then click on the confirm button to continue

Step 4: After confirmation, a dialogue box will appear for cross-checking. Tap on ‘OK’ to proceed

Step 5: The codes will be successfully redeemed, and you can now collect your rewards in the in-game mail section.

Today, you have the chance to win a free Gilded Mask, as well as exciting new bundles and skins. However, remember to check back again tomorrow for more free rewards.

Source: Garena Free Fire

Təriflər:
– Redeem codes: Special codes provided by game developers that allow players to claim free in-game items or bonuses.
– Skins: Cosmetics that change the appearance of weapons, characters, or other objects in a game.
– Bundles: A collection of in-game items sold together as a package.
– In-game mail: A section within the game where players can receive messages, rewards, and other items.

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Thunderbolt 5 2024-cü ildə gələcək: Apple üçün Potensial Oyun Dəyişdiricisi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu

Darıxdın

Elm

Ukrayna ilə bağlı gərginlik fonunda Rusiya və ABŞ astronavtları Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyaya yaxınlaşıblar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

SpaceX Canaveral burnundan 22 Starlink peykini uğurla yerləşdirdi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər