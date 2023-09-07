Aria AI Browser Now Available on Opera GX for Gamers

Aria, the AI browser powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has expanded its capabilities and is now available on Opera GX, the gamer-centric version of the popular Opera browser. This integration allows Opera GX users to interact directly with Aria and access real-time gaming news, tips, and information.

By leveraging Aria, gamers can now seamlessly interact with a virtual assistant that provides up-to-date information on the latest gaming trends, character ideas, and release dates for highly anticipated video games. For instance, users can ask Aria for suggestions on Baldur’s Gate characters or inquire about the release date of Starfield.

One of the notable features of Aria is its internet connectivity, ensuring that users receive real-time updates and accurate results. Moreover, Aria on Opera GX is linked to the AI Prompts feature introduced by Opera earlier this year. This feature permits users to generate AI prompts, summarize articles or webpages, and even compose social media posts.

To enhance user experience, Opera GX has introduced a new command line that enables users to access Aria conveniently. By pressing Ctrl + / (Windows) or Cmd + / (Mac), a sidebar containing Aria will appear, allowing users to interact with the AI assistant while continuing their browsing activities uninterrupted.

Currently in beta, Aria is only accessible to Opera GX users with the Early Bird feature enabled. Early Bird provides early access to the latest builds before they are released to the general public. To start using Aria, users need to enable the “Aria Extension” and “Aria Command Line” options in their browser settings.

Available in over 180 countries, Aria has already amassed over one million beta users who are benefiting from its unique browsing capabilities on the Opera GX platform.

