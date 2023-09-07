BMW M3 CS: Əlavə Güc və Performanslı Xüsusi Nəşr M3

Şəhər həyatı

Mamfo Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
The BMW M3 CS is the latest offering from BMW’s performance division, and it aims to build upon the success of the previous M3 CS with even more power and performance. This special edition M3 follows in the footsteps of the M5 CS, adopting a lightweight approach with carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) elements and a tuned chassis and steering.

Under the bonnet, the M3 CS houses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged straight-six petrol engine, producing an impressive 542bhp – an increase from the regular M3’s 503bhp. With BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system, the M3 CS can achieve a 0-60mph time of just 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 188mph. Despite the extra power, BMW claims the M3 CS can still achieve 28mpg on a good run, with CO2 emissions at 230g/km.

When it comes to driving dynamics, the M3 CS delivers an exhilarating experience. With its aggressive design and performance-oriented features, it commands attention on the road. The handling is superb, although some may desire a more direct steering feel. Overall, the M3 CS strikes a balance between being a daily driver and a thrilling performance car.

The interior of the M3 CS is reflective of its purpose, featuring bucket seats with illuminated CS badges for added flair. While the car maintains rear seats and a large boot, it is still primarily focused on performance. The standard equipment includes a large curved infotainment display, Harmon/Kardon stereo, carbon bucket seats, and cruise control.

Priced at £123,250, the BMW M3 CS is not a cheap investment. However, its improved driving dynamics and exclusive features make it a special edition that lives up to its name. With the M5 CS setting the bar high, the M3 CS manages to carve out its own identity and deliver a driving experience worth celebrating.

– Definitions: Carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) is a lightweight material consisting of carbon fibre and a thermosetting resin matrix. It offers high strength-to-weight ratio and is commonly used in the aerospace and automotive industries.

