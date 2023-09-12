Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Apple dəri əvəzedicisi kimi FineWoven Apple qol saatı bandını təqdim edəcək

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 12, 2023
Apple dəri əvəzedicisi kimi FineWoven Apple qol saatı bandını təqdim edəcək

Apple is set to unveil a new fabric material called FineWoven that will replace leather for both iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands. The decision to drop leather products may be an environmentally conscious one, as leather production has a high carbon footprint. The move is expected to be officially announced during today’s event, alongside the release of the iPhone 15 lineup and new Apple Watch models.

Previous rumors about Apple dropping leather iPhone cases have been confirmed. Instead of leather, Apple will be using a woven fabric material for the upcoming iPhone 15 cases. Reports from reliable sources such as UnclePan, DuanRui, and MajinBu have all supported this claim. This woven-style design made from a leather alternative is expected to offer a premium alternative to leather cases.

Apple is also moving away from leather for its Apple Watch bands. In line with this, long-time Apple Watch partner Hermès has removed all mentions of the wearable and compatible bands from its website. This suggests that the shift away from leather may be quick for the Apple Watch as well.

Prototype images of the upcoming FineWoven Apple Watch bands have been leaked by a Twitter user known as Kosutami, who has a track record of obtaining prototype Apple products. These sneak previews provide a glimpse of what customers can expect from the new fabric material.

Apple’s decision to replace leather with a more sustainable option reflects the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. The FineWoven material is poised to offer users a stylish and eco-friendly alternative to leather iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands.

Mənbə:
– Twitter user Kosutami
– Social media leaks from UnclePan, DuanRui, and MajinBu
– Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman’s reports
– Hermès company website removals

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Thunderbolt 5 2024-cü ildə gələcək: Apple üçün Potensial Oyun Dəyişdiricisi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu

Darıxdın

Elm

Ukrayna ilə bağlı gərginlik fonunda Rusiya və ABŞ astronavtları Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyaya yaxınlaşıblar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

SpaceX Canaveral burnundan 22 Starlink peykini uğurla yerləşdirdi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər