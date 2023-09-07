Avropadakı Böyük Texnologiya şirkətləri üçün sərt bazar qaydaları məcburi dağılmaların qarşısını almaq məqsədi daşıyır

In an effort to increase oversight and regulation of Big Tech players, the European Commission has announced stricter market rules that will be imposed on major companies including Amazon, Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft, Meta (formerly Facebook), and ByteDance. These six companies, deemed “gatekeepers” by the European Commission due to their significant annual turnovers or large user bases, now have six months to comply with the new regulations.

The regulations include measures such as not being able to prevent users from uninstalling pre-installed software or apps and treating their own services fairly without favoritism. Failure to comply with the rules could result in fines of up to 10% of global revenue, which could be increased to 20% if non-compliance continues.

European Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, emphasized that the goal of these regulations is not to force breakups of large businesses but rather to ensure fair competition and a level playing field. While the EU has faced criticism for being anti-American due to its increased oversight of Big Tech, Breton highlighted the attractiveness of the European digital market and the opportunity it provides for both European and non-European companies.

In addition to the Digital Markets Act, the EU has also introduced the Digital Services Act, which holds platforms legally accountable for the content they carry. Failure to comply with this act can lead to significant fines and temporary bans in the European market.

While Microsoft and Apple have challenged the commission’s view that their services, Bing and iMessage, should be subject to the new rules, the commission will investigate their arguments and make a decision within five months.

Overall, these new regulations aim to create a fairer digital market in Europe without resorting to forced breakup of dominant tech companies. The EU’s increased oversight and regulation in recent years reflect its commitment to ensuring fair competition and protecting consumer rights in the digital landscape.

