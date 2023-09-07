Australia’s Online Safety Regulator Not Swayed by Apple’s Justification for Abandoning Child Abuse Scanning Technology

Australia’s online safety regulator is not convinced by Apple’s reason for discontinuing the development of technology to scan its cloud storage services for child abuse images. Apple had sent a letter to child safety group Heat Initiative, outlining its concerns about the potential misuse of the technology. However, the online safety regulator maintains that a standard is being developed to require Apple to implement this technology.

The technology in question would have involved scanning images before they were uploaded to Apple’s iCloud service and comparing them against a database of known child abuse imagery. If a match was found, the image would be reviewed by Apple staff and reported to the authorities.

While other tech giants such as Meta, Microsoft, and Google already operate similar services, Apple decided against implementing the technology in December. Instead, the company focused on on-device prompts to warn children when attempting to send or receive explicit images.

The decision not to implement this technology drew criticism from child safety groups and regulators, including Australia’s eSafety commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, who described it as a “major setback.” Last week, Apple released a letter explaining its reasons for abandoning the project. Apple’s director of user privacy and child safety, Erik Neuenschwander, stated that implementing the technology would compromise the security and privacy of its users, potentially creating new vulnerabilities for data theft and opening the door for mass surveillance.

The eSafety commissioner declined to register two industry codes in May, including one that covered cloud storage services, due to the lack of requirements to detect and prevent the distribution of child abuse material. The regulator is currently developing a mandatory standard that will apply to Apple and other storage providers operating in Australia; this standard is expected to include the use of technology similar to what Apple was developing.

The eSafety commissioner spokesperson confirmed that the standards are still in development and that Apple will be required to address the risk of child sexual abuse material once the industry codes and standards are in place. Draft standards will be published for public consultation in the future.

Source: Guardian Australia