Gargoyles Remastered Nintendo Switch-ə gəlir

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 7, 2023
Disney has announced that Gargoyles Remastered, a remastered version of the popular 16-bit game, will be launching on Nintendo Switch on 19th October. Developed by Empty Clip Studios, Gargoyles Remastered is based on the ’90s cartoon and is a 2D side-scrolling platformer.

The remastered version will feature a brand-new hand-drawn art style that closely resembles the visual style of the animated series. It will also include enhanced sound effects and accessibility features such as a rewind function. These additions give the game a modern touch while still keeping true to its nostalgic roots.

Players will assume the role of Goliath, leader of the Gargoyles, as they embark on a thousand-year-long journey to protect the world from the evil Eye of Odin. The game’s story takes players from ancient Scotland, where they battle Viking Warriors, to modern-day Manhattan, where relentless hordes of menacing robots await.

Gargoyles Remastered offers an immersive experience with its enhanced visuals, animations, and sound effects. Players can seamlessly toggle between graphics inspired by the animated series and a classic 16-bit mode that stays true to the original game. Additionally, the remastered version includes modern features such as achievements, gameplay rewind, and widescreen presentation, allowing players to customize their experience.

The original soundtrack has also been remastered and optimized for a more immersive adventure. Fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike will appreciate the level of detail put into this revival of Gargoyles.

Gargoyles Remastered will be a must-play for fans of the original Sega Genesis game and newcomers alike. Are you excited to relive the Gargoyles’ epic journey on the Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments below!

Viki Stavropulu

