Rəqəmsal Aktiv İnvestisiya Məhsulları Azalan Maraq Arasında Davamlı Çıxışlara Baxır

Digital asset investment products are experiencing outflows as interest and trading volumes decline in the cryptocurrency market. Last week, a total of $59 million flowed out of various products, marking the fourth consecutive week of outflows. According to the Digital Asset Fund Flows report from CoinShares, a total of $294 million has been withdrawn from funds over the past month, representing 0.9% of the total assets under management.

While outflows have been common in the past year, short-Bitcoin products also saw inflows last week, indicating poor sentiment for the asset class. Trading volumes dropped significantly by 73% compared to the previous week, reaching just $754 million.

Bitcoin experienced the largest outflows, with investors pulling $69 million from BTC-focused funds, while short-Bitcoin products saw their largest single week of inflows since March 2023, totaling $15 million. Ethereum products also saw outflows, reaching $4.8 million, making it the least loved digital asset among ETP investors this year.

Despite the overall outflows, XRP-related products saw $0.7 million flowing in following the ruling that the token is not a security. Most countries offering digital asset investment products experienced outflows, with Germany leading the way with $20 million outflows, followed by Canada with $17.6 million and the U.S. with $12.3 million.

Blockchain equities also faced negative sentiment, with $10.8 million outflows, marking the fifth consecutive week of outflows. The broader crypto market is showing stagnation and uncertainty, with stablecoins experiencing a decline in supply and a return to neutral or negative inflows for BTC and ETH since late August.

Overall, the market has entered a period of extreme apathy, exhaustion, and boredom, with low volatility, liquidity, trade volumes, and on-chain settlement volumes. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is now in “Fear” territory after spending the last month in “neutral” territory.

