In an exciting development for Ireland’s space exploration endeavors, the country’s first satellite is scheduled to be launched into orbit next week. What makes this achievement even more remarkable is the central role played by two accomplished women hailing from county Cork.

Laura Cotter, a PhD student in the UCD Space Science group, and Rachel Dunwoody, both integral members of the UCD EIRSAT-1 team, have been instrumental in designing and building the groundbreaking satellite. This remarkable feat will position Ireland among the global leaders in space technology advancement.

The EIRSAT-1 satellite, painstakingly crafted by Laura, Rachel, and the UCD team, is set to carry out three diverse experiments in the vast expanse of space. Its mission includes gathering valuable data and transmitting it back to a command center located on the Irish campus. One of the key experiments will involve testing an innovative instrument capable of investigating the mysteries of the early universe.

Laura’s expertise lies in gamma-ray bursts (GRBs) and supernovae, subjects she has delved into during her academic journey. Having earned a BSc in Physics with Astronomy and Space Science from UCD in 2022, Laura’s current focus is on the testing and operations of the EIRSAT-1 satellite. She envisions leveraging the data collected by the satellite’s detector to enhance her ongoing PhD research.

With the imminent launch of Ireland’s inaugural satellite, Laura Cotter and Rachel Dunwoody’s contributions highlight the country’s commitment to advancing space technology and fostering gender equality in the field. Their tireless dedication and groundbreaking work not only make them proud representatives of county Cork but also inspire future generations to reach for the stars.

