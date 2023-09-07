Şəhər həyatı

Clubhouse Transforms into New Audio Messaging App with Voice-Only Chats

Sep 7, 2023
Clubhouse, the popular social audio platform that experienced explosive growth during the pandemic, has now reinvented itself as a new audio messaging app. The company announced the launch of its latest update, introducing voice-only group chats called “Chats.”

In a blogpost, Clubhouse stated that the app has evolved to be more like a messaging app, providing a social and Clubhouse-like experience. Chats are described as voice-only group conversations with your favorite people. The company compared Chats to a combination of group texts and Instagram Stories, where users can hear their friends’ voices, meet new people, and spend less time typing.

The new Chats feature offers various functionalities such as push-to-talk, listening at 2x speed, skipping, swiping to the next Chat, and sliding into your friends’ VMs (voice messages) for private conversations. Clubhouse has designed these Chats to be fast, fun, and personal, encouraging users to engage more frequently with their friends.

While live audio rooms will still exist on the platform, the introduction of Chats may shift users’ attention towards connecting with their friends rather than solely focusing on live conversations hosted by others.

Clubhouse experienced a massive surge in popularity during the pandemic, but the app’s growth eventually subsided. With its transformation into an audio messaging app, Clubhouse aims to maintain user engagement and attract new users with its unique voice-only group chats.

Mənbə:
– Clubhouse blogpost

