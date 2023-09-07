Clubhouse Shifts Focus with Redesign to Become More Like a Messaging App

Clubhouse, the once popular audio app, has announced a redesign in its efforts to become more like a messaging app. The company, which previously laid off half of its staff to focus on building “Clubhouse 2.0,” is now shifting from its signature “drop-in” audio conversations to friend-centric voice chats.

Instead of large public rooms where users can host live-streamed conversations for anyone on the app, the new Clubhouse encourages users to join groups with people they know. These groups, called “chats,” allow friends and friends-of-friends to exchange voice messages. The concept is similar to Snapchat, where smaller groups of friends communicate privately or semi-privately.

The app will still have a “drop-in” element but will be more like an Instagram Story, where users check in and share quick updates. Additionally, Clubhouse is replacing text-based direct messages with private audio messages, referred to as voicemails or VMs.

The shift towards becoming more of a messaging app makes sense considering the decline in engagement after pandemic restrictions eased. However, it remains to be seen if Clubhouse can regain the popularity it experienced in 2021, when it attracted millions of users and achieved a multibillion-dollar valuation.

Clubhouse acknowledges the uncertainty of this new direction, admitting that it is a big bet. The company is not taking success for granted during its second attempt and hopes that the redesign will resonate with users.

Mənbə:

– Clubhouse Redesign Announcement