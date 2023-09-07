Şəhər həyatı

Google-un Chrome brauzeri dizayn etdiyiniz materialla yeniləndi

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 7, 2023
Google’s popular browser, Chrome, is set to receive an update that incorporates the Material You design language. The update will introduce refreshed icons with a focus on legibility, as well as new color palettes that complement the browser’s tabs and toolbar. Chrome VP, Parisa Tabriz, announced these changes in a recent blog post.

One noticeable change in the new design is the rounded corners near the top of the browser window, providing a more cohesive and modern look. Users can get a sneak peek at the upcoming changes through an image and GIF shared by Chrome. The new design elements enhance the overall user experience and make the browser visually appealing.

In addition to the browser itself, Google is also updating the interface of the Chrome Web Store to align with the Material You design. The revamped Web Store features rounded corners and a sleeker appearance. These changes are already available in public preview and have received positive feedback from users.

Furthermore, Google is improving its Safe Browsing tools in Chrome to enhance user security. Currently, the browser checks potentially dangerous sites against a local list updated every 30 to 60 minutes. However, in the coming weeks, Chrome will leverage Google’s real-time list of bad sites for immediate threat detection and prevention. By reducing the time between identification and protection from malware and phishing threats, Google expects a significant 25% improvement in user safety.

The Material You design update for Chrome reinforces Google’s commitment to providing users with a visually appealing and secure browsing experience. With refreshed icons, improved color palettes, and enhanced security measures, Chrome continues to evolve as a user-friendly browser.

Mənbə:
– Jay Peters, The Verge (source article)

