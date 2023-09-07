Broadridge Recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s Digital Experience Platforms Assessment

Broadridge Financial Solutions, a leading global Fintech company, has been identified as a Leader in the Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) in Asset and Wealth Management (AWM) Products PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023 by Everest Group. The assessment evaluated 12 prominent DXP providers that offer solutions enabling asset and wealth managers to enhance their operational processes, deliver personalized client interactions, and create a better advisor experience.

According to Kriti Gupta, Practice Director at Everest Group, Broadridge has made significant investments in its experience-related portfolio for AWM, including the development of persona-specific solutions for both clients and advisors. The company’s investments in digital experience talent and thought leadership have helped it establish a strong market presence in this space. Broadridge’s third-party partnership ecosystem and transformative solutions that empower advisors to engage with clients have contributed to its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s assessment.

Doug DeSchutter, Co-President of Investor Communication Solutions at Broadridge, expressed his satisfaction with the recognition. He emphasized their commitment to collaborating with clients to accelerate their digital transformation and drive digital engagement among investors. DeSchutter cited their digital platforms and innovative offerings like Wealth InFocus as game-changers in the industry.

Everest Group evaluated providers based on information submitted for 2023, interactions with DXP providers, client references and success stories, and buyer feedback. Leaders demonstrated comprehensive coverage across content management systems, client experience, and advisor experience. They were widely adopted by AWM firms globally and invested heavily in digital solutions such as real-time dashboards, virtual agents, customer data analytics, and advanced analytics-driven support.

Broadridge’s President of Wealth Solutions, Mike Alexander, highlighted their long-standing technology and talent investments that have allowed them to deliver transformative digital platforms. These platforms improve customer experiences, reduce costs, and increase efficiencies for companies in the financial and other industries. Alexander expressed their delight in being recognized by Everest Group and their continued focus on empowering clients by modernizing their tech stacks.

In conclusion, Broadridge’s recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s assessment reflects their commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions for asset and wealth management firms. Their open model allows firms to leverage specific components according to their strategic needs, facilitating the modernization of their tech stack. With their extensive industry experience, Broadridge continues to serve as a trusted partner in driving digital transformation and enhancing customer experiences in the financial services sector.

Mənbə:

– Everest Group

– Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.