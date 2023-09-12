Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

BGMI Aston Martin Speed ​​Drift Tədbiri: Battlegrounds Mobile India ilə eksklüziv mükafatları açın

Sep 12, 2023
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players are in for a treat with the exciting “Aston Martin Speed Drift” in-game event. Teaming up with luxury car manufacturer Aston Martin, BGMI has introduced three high-performance sports cars to the game: Valkyrie, DBX707, and DBS Volante. These cars come with unique colors and special features, adding an extra level of excitement to the game.

The Aston Martin DBS Volante is particularly notable as it is BGMI’s first convertible sports car. Players can enjoy the thrill of opening and closing the top as they cruise through the game. By collecting these Aston Martin sports cars in their virtual garage, players can unlock various rewards as they progress.

The BGMI Aston Martin Speed Drift event will run until October 10, 2023, giving players plenty of time to participate and earn prizes. To make the event even more enticing, BGMI has released redeem codes that allow players to obtain free weapon skins, vehicle skins, emotes, outfits, in-game credits, UC, and more.

To grab these BGMI redeem codes, players need to follow a few simple steps. First, they should visit the official BGMI website and enter their BGMI character ID. Then, they can paste the redemption code for the desired in-game reward in the designated space. After verifying a captcha/verification code, players can submit the form. Once completed, the redeemable prizes will be sent to the player’s in-game mail, ready to be claimed.

Don’t miss out on this exciting event and the chance to unlock exclusive rewards in BGMI. Get behind the wheel of an Aston Martin sports car and experience the thrill of the “Aston Martin Speed Drift” event today!

Təriflər:
– BGMI: Battlegrounds Mobile India
– UC: in-game currency

