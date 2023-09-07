Apple İllik Sahibkarlar Düşərgəsi üçün müraciətlər açır, yerli tərtibatçılarla əhatə dairəsini genişləndirir

Apple has announced that it is now accepting applications for its annual Entrepreneur Camp, an initiative that promotes diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry. As part of its expansion efforts, Apple has also extended its outreach to include Indigenous developers.

The Entrepreneur Camp offers underrepresented founders and developers with mobile app-based businesses access to an advanced technology lab. The aim of the program is to provide these entrepreneurs with the tools and support they need to succeed in the competitive tech industry.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by founders from underrepresented communities, especially in the technology sector, Apple is committed to providing opportunities for these individuals to thrive. By opening applications for its Entrepreneur Camp, Apple is inviting talented and aspiring entrepreneurs to apply and benefit from this immersive experience.

Interested individuals can apply for the program between now and September 24. Organizations are allowed to send up to three members to attend the camp, provided they meet the criteria outlined on Apple’s developer site. This year’s Entrepreneur Camp will be held virtually, with two separate sessions scheduled between October 30 and November 3 for underrepresented founders, and between November 13 and November 17 for female founders.

As Apple continues to shape the future of technology, it recognizes the importance of diversity and inclusivity. Through initiatives like the Entrepreneur Camp, Apple aims to foster innovative ideas from underrepresented communities and empower individuals to make their mark in the technology industry.

Təriflər:

– Entrepreneur Camp: An annual program by Apple that offers advanced technology lab access to underrepresented founders and developers with mobile app-based businesses.

– Underrepresented communities: Social groups that have been historically marginalized and have limited representation in certain industries, such as technology.

– Indigenous developers: Developers who identify as Indigenous and are part of Indigenous communities.

Mənbə:

– Apple Entrepreneur Camp: (URL)

– Apple Developer Site: (URL)