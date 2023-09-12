Şəhər həyatı

Sep 12, 2023
Apple, Apple Watch Series 9-u elan etdi: Yeniliklər?

Apple has unveiled the latest iteration of its popular smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 9, during its special event called “Wonderlust.” The new Apple Watch maintains the same design as its predecessor but comes with notable upgrades in terms of its processor and sensors.

One of the significant improvements in the Apple Watch Series 9 is the introduction of the SiP (system in a package) S9. This new processor features a faster GPU and CPU, resulting in reduced loading times when opening apps or rebooting the system. Users will experience improved performance and smoother operation.

Additionally, the S9 SiP incorporates a new version of Apple’s ultra-wideband chip. Similar to the U1 chip, the enhanced ultra-wideband technology provides “spatial awareness.” This allows the Apple Watch to precisely detect the location of other compatible devices nearby. The enhanced ultra-wideband functionality enhances the Find My feature and opens the door to new possibilities.

While the Apple Watch Series 9 does not introduce any new health features, it does feature an enhanced heart rate sensor for improved accuracy. Apple has also added a new gyroscope that enables users to control the watch with a double-tap gesture, eliminating the need to touch the screen.

Another notable enhancement is the brighter display of the Apple Watch Series 9. With a brightness of up to 2000 nits, the screen delivers brilliant visuals, even in bright sunlight. When not in use, the display dims to just 1 nit, conserving battery life.

The new Apple Watch Series 9 is available in 41mm and 45mm versions, crafted in both aluminum and stainless steel. Prices for the Series 9 start at $399. Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 9 are now open, and it will be officially launched in stores on September 22nd.

By Viki Stavropulu

