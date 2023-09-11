Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

The Apple Watch Series 8: A Great Purchase with an Amazon Deal

ByQabriel Bota

Sep 11, 2023
The Apple Watch Series 8: A Great Purchase with an Amazon Deal

Apple is set to make big reveals for iPhones, iPads, and the Apple Watch at its ‘Wanderlust’ event. While Apple tends to quickly remove older models from its site, the Apple Watch Series 8 is still an excellent buy for those looking to jumpstart their fitness routine with various apps.

Even better news, Amazon is currently offering a 22% discount on the Apple Watch Series 8, bringing the price down to just $309.99, a savings of $90.

The Apple Watch Series 8 comes with key features such as a GPS tracker, Crash Detection, a temperature sensor, and access to a third-party app store. It was launched in September 2022.

Although the Series 9 is on the horizon, this deal proves to be an excellent way to begin an active lifestyle. The Watch Series 8 may not offer many additional features compared to the Series 7, but it still provides benefits like a temperature sensor for ovulation tracking and crash detection. Moreover, with the upcoming release of watchOS 10, the Apple Watch Series 8 will receive numerous improvements and a new user interface.

Review consensus from LiveScience, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, and T3 rates the Apple Watch Series 8 positively. It is highly recommended for those who want a stylish device to track steps, exercise, and more, as well as access thousands of Apple Watch apps across different categories.

If you are considering a purchase, keep in mind that the Series 9 may offer additional features. Additionally, the Apple Watch Series 8 is not compatible with Android phones. However, if you want a reliable device for tracking your fitness goals, the Apple Watch Series 8 is an excellent option.

Sources: LiveScience, TechRadar, Tom’s Guide, T3

By Qabriel Bota

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Gələn il Samsung Galaxy Ring-in debüt edəcəyi şayiələr var

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Texnologiya

EA NHL 24 üçün maraqlı xüsusiyyətləri və buraxılış tarixini açıqlayır

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia
Texnologiya

Apple-ın ən son iPhone-ları Güclü Tələbat Görür, Çatdırılma Müddətləri Noyabr ayına qədər uzanır

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Elm

CRISPR-ə Daha Təhlükəsiz Alternativ: Yapon Tədqiqatçıları Daha Az İstenmeyen Mutasiyalarla Yeni Gen Redaktə Texnikasını Hazırlayırlar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Cazibədar Hökmdarlıq Dünyasını yaşayın

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Gələn il Samsung Galaxy Ring-in debüt edəcəyi şayiələr var

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
xəbər

Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiya ABŞ və Rusiya arasında əməkdaşlığı davam etdirir

Sep 16, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər