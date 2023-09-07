Şəhər həyatı

ByViki Stavropulu

Sep 7, 2023
Apple şirkəti Vision Pro ilə birlikdə ağıllı eynəklərin yaradılmasını davam etdirir

Apple’s recent unveiling of the Vision Pro headset has sparked speculation about the company’s plans for augmented reality (AR) glasses. However, a September 5 filing with the US Patent Office suggests that Apple is also continuing work on a more standard set of smart glasses.

According to the filing, these smart glasses would have a digital crown on one of the stems and function as a heads-up display, showing notifications, controlling music playback, and projecting images and information onto the lenses. Apple refers to this device as a “head-mounted display/smart glasses (HMD).”

While Apple’s Vision Pro is a standalone headset and self-proclaimed “spatial computer,” the patent filing indicates that the company is exploring a different form factor that could be more akin to traditional glasses. It is not uncommon for Apple to offer multiple products within a product category, as seen with Meta’s Meta Quest VR headset and Ray-Ban Stories AR glasses.

The filing also suggests that Apple could tap into the power of the iPhone for these smart glasses, leveraging the device as a companion accessory and drawing from its experience with the Apple Watch as a second-screen device.

While it’s important to note that not all patent filings translate into real-world products, the timing of this filing, just three months after the announcement of the Vision Pro, is intriguing. The patent’s drawings and descriptions have a more concrete quality, indicating that Apple’s work on these smart glasses is advancing.

In light of this filing, it is plausible to expect that Apple will eventually have a range of products in the AR/VR space, with AR glasses serving as an iPhone accessory on the low-end and the Vision Pro headset as the high-end offering. Apple’s long-term roadmap may even aim to merge the two product lines in the future.

