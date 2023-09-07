Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

Apple səhmləri Çinin məmurlara xarici markalı cihazlardan istifadəsini qadağan etdiyi üçün ucuzlaşıb

ByMamfo Brescia

Sep 7, 2023
Apple səhmləri Çinin məmurlara xarici markalı cihazlardan istifadəsini qadağan etdiyi üçün ucuzlaşıb

Apple stocks experienced a significant drop after reports emerged that China has banned officials at central government agencies from using or bringing iPhones and other foreign-branded devices into the office. The instructions were reportedly given in workplace chat groups or meetings, although the extent of distribution remains unclear.

The news had a negative impact on Wall Street stock indexes, with Apple shares falling by 3.6%. This move indicates that Beijing is not sparing any US company in its efforts to reduce reliance on American technologies, according to analysts. Even Apple, with its extensive manufacturing presence in China, could not avoid the consequences. Analysts suggest that this development should encourage companies to diversify their supply chains and customer concentrations in order to reduce dependence on China.

This ban raises concerns for foreign companies operating in China as tensions between the US and China continue to escalate. It comes just before an upcoming Apple event, which analysts predict will involve the launch of a new line of iPhones.

While the report did not mention other phone-makers affected by the ban, it mirrors similar actions taken by the US against Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei Technologies and short video platform TikTok. The Chinese government has been striving to reduce reliance on foreign technologies for over a decade, promoting the use of local software and domestic semiconductor chip manufacturing.

Although Apple has not yet commented on the issue, analysts do not expect an immediate impact on the company’s earnings due to the popularity of the iPhone in China. However, the ban highlights the challenges and risks associated with doing business in China, which US companies have been expressing to officials like US commerce secretary Gina Raimondo.

Mənbə:
- The Wall Street Journal
- Reuters

By Mamfo Brescia

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Apple iPhone 15 Pro və Pro Max üçün maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələri və potensial qiymət artımlarını təqdim edir

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu
Texnologiya

Citizen Lab deyir ki, İsrail firması NSO ilə əlaqəli casus proqram Apple cihazındakı qüsurdan istifadə edir

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Çinin Huawei şirkəti Mate 60 Pro+ smartfonunu satışa çıxarıb

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia

Darıxdın

Texnologiya

Apple iPhone 15 Pro və Pro Max üçün maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələri və potensial qiymət artımlarını təqdim edir

Sep 8, 2023 Viki Stavropulu 0 Şərhlər
Elm

Yeni Metod Qalaktikaların Məsafələrini Ölçmək üçün İki Dövrlü RR Lyr Ulduzlarından İstifadə edir

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Citizen Lab deyir ki, İsrail firması NSO ilə əlaqəli casus proqram Apple cihazındakı qüsurdan istifadə edir

Sep 8, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Çinin Huawei şirkəti Mate 60 Pro+ smartfonunu satışa çıxarıb

Sep 8, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər