Şəhər həyatı

Yeni Texnologiyaların və Süni İntellektin Gücünün Açılması

Texnologiya

The End of the Lightning Connector: Apple Embraces USB-C

ByRobert Endryu

Sep 12, 2023
The End of the Lightning Connector: Apple Embraces USB-C

Apple bid farewell to its iconic Lightning connector on September 12, 2022, replacing it with the versatile USB-C port. While the Lightning connector served Apple users well for over a decade, the rise in power-hungry devices and the push for a standardized charger prompted Apple to make the switch.

In recent years, Apple had started introducing USB-C to its lineup, with the iPad Pro models adopting the new port in 2018, followed by the iPad Air in 2020 and the 10th generation iPad in 2022. Additionally, the Apple TV 4K remote also featured a USB-C socket. The transition to USB-C was accelerated by the European Union’s mandate that all devices, including phones, tablets, cameras, and laptops up to 100W, must have a USB-C port.

It is worth noting that many other manufacturers had already embraced USB-C, leading to a widespread adoption of the standard around the world. However, Apple’s continued use of the Lightning connector limited compatibility and accessibility.

While Apple’s push for wireless technology is evident, the switch to USB-C ensures that users can still conveniently connect their devices when needed. Whether it’s borrowing a charger from an Android user or finding a compatible charger while on the go, the ubiquity of USB-C makes it more accessible than the proprietary Lightning connector.

Overall, while the end of the Lightning connector marks a significant shift in Apple’s ecosystem, it aligns with the industry’s move towards a standardized charging solution. USB-C provides users with a flexible and widely supported option for powering and connecting their devices.

Mənbə:
– European Parliament: https://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/press-room/20220217IPR14210/meps-call-for-a-common-charger-for-all-mobiles-and-new-rules-tackling-e-waste
– Apple: https://www.apple.com/newsroom/2022/09/apple-introduces-iphone-15-and-airpods-3/

By Robert Endryu

Oxşar Post

Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota
Texnologiya

Thunderbolt 5 2024-cü ildə gələcək: Apple üçün Potensial Oyun Dəyişdiricisi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu

Darıxdın

Elm

Ukrayna ilə bağlı gərginlik fonunda Rusiya və ABŞ astronavtları Beynəlxalq Kosmik Stansiyaya yaxınlaşıblar

Sep 16, 2023 Mamfo Brescia 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Alma Festivalında evdə hazırlanmış alma köftəsi satılacaq

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər
Texnologiya

Texnologiya: Apple məhsul xəttini maraqlı təkmilləşdirmələrlə artırır

Sep 16, 2023 Qabriel Bota 0 Şərhlər
Elm

SpaceX Canaveral burnundan 22 Starlink peykini uğurla yerləşdirdi

Sep 16, 2023 Robert Endryu 0 Şərhlər